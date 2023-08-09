Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 8:54AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 854 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles north of Brandon, or 14 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving
southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.