Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 10:28AM MDT until August 9 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Locations impacted include… Wiley and McClave. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 1027 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Neegronda Reservoir, or 21 miles northwest of Lamar, moving southeast at 30 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.