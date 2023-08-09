Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 9 at 10:28AM MDT until August 9 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 1100 AM MDT.
* At 1027 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
Neegronda Reservoir, or 21 miles northwest of Lamar, moving
southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Wiley and McClave.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.