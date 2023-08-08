Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 9:49PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 949 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Chivington, or 20 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington and Brandon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.