Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 9:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 943 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms developing over southeastern Colorado Springs, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Ellicott, Schriever Space Force

Base, Falcon, Cimarron Hills and Peterson Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.