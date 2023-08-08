Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 9:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 943 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms developing over southeastern Colorado Springs, moving
east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Ellicott, Schriever Space Force
Base, Falcon, Cimarron Hills and Peterson Space Force Base.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.