Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 8:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 8:23 PM

At 822 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow produced by a
strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Kit Carson, or 25 miles
southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Chivington and Brandon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content