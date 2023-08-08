Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 8:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 822 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow produced by a

strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Kit Carson, or 25 miles

southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington and Brandon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.