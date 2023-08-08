Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 6:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles south of Truckton, or 23 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El

Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.