Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 6:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles south of Truckton, or 23 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport,
moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El
Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.