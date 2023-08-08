Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 10:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1022 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ellicott, or 27 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Truckton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.