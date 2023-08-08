Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 9:56PM MDT until August 8 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 9:56 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Eastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1130 PM MDT.

* At 956 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Chivington, or 21 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at
30 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake, Chivington, Brandon and Towner.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

