Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 7:23PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 722 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast
of Pueblo Depot, or 25 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving
southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Ordway and Sugar City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.