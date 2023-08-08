Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 6:53PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…
Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast
of Pueblo Depot, or 22 miles northeast of Pueblo Airport, moving
southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Ordway and Sugar City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.