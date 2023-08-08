Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 10:37PM MDT until August 8 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1037 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheridan Lake,

or 25 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake and Towner.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.