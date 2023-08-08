Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 10:18PM MDT until August 8 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1018 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brandon, or 21

miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Towner and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.