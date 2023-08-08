Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 7:38PM MDT until August 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
Winds have decreased and humidity levels will gradually increase
tonight. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire
at 8 PM.
