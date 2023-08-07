Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:59PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Eads, or 32 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Eads, Sheridan Lake, Chivington and Brandon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.