Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for east central Colorado.

Locations impacted include… Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Ellicott, Schriever Space Force Base, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Peterson Space Force Base, Stratmoor and Security-Widefield. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

At 741 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over southwestern Colorado Springs, moving east at 55 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.