Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 741 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm over southwestern Colorado Springs, moving east at 55
mph.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Ellicott, Schriever Space Force
Base, Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Peterson Space Force Base, Stratmoor
and Security-Widefield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
east central Colorado.

National Weather Service

