Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 5:59PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles north of Kenton, or 30 miles southwest of Springfield, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Baca

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.