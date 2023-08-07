Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 5:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Schriever Space Force Base, or 21 miles east of Colorado Springs,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Hanover around 535 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Truckton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

east central Colorado.