Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 12:44AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1244 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Haswell, or 33 miles northwest of Lamar, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Neegronda Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Wiley, Queens Reservoir

and Neeoshe Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.