Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 8:30PM MDT until August 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 829 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Chivington, or 18 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at
20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sheridan Lake and Brandon.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.