Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 8:30PM MDT until August 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 829 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Chivington, or 18 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at

20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.