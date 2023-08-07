Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 8:18PM MDT until August 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 817 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Chivington, or 19 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving east at

20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Chivington and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.