Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 6:26PM MDT until August 7 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 626 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of

Kenton, or 27 miles northwest of Boise City, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south

central Baca County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.