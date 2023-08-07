Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 6:26PM MDT until August 7 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 626 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of
Kenton, or 27 miles northwest of Boise City, moving southeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south
central Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.