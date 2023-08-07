Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 6:14PM MDT until August 7 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 6:14 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 614 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Kenton, or 31 miles southwest of Springfield, moving southeast at
20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content