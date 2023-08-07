Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 6:14PM MDT until August 7 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 614 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of

Kenton, or 31 miles southwest of Springfield, moving southeast at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.