Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 5:31PM MDT until August 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 11:47 PM
Published 5:31 PM

At 531 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of
Kim, or 31 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content