Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 5:31PM MDT until August 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 531 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of
Kim, or 31 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.