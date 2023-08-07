Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 5:22PM MDT until August 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 522 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of

Kim, or 36 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.