Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 9:43AM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224, 225, 229, AND 230…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224, 225, 229 and 230.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.