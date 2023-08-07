Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 7:42PM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

August 8, 2023 1:59 AM
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 223, 224, 225, 229 and 230.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.

* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

