Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 4:01AM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather
Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty
winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Tuesday
afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.
* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.