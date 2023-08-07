Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 2:38PM MDT until August 7 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH HAINES INDICES FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 223, 224, 225, 229, AND 230…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 223, 224, 225, 229 and 230.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.