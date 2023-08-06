Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 8:50PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 850 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Raton Pass, or 10 miles north of Raton, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Trinchera and Raton Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.