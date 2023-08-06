Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 8:50PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 850 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Raton Pass, or 10 miles north of Raton, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Trinchera and Raton Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.