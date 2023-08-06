Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:11AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 211 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pueblo West, or 11 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Pueblo and Pinon around 220 AM MDT.
Pueblo Airport and Blende around 230 AM MDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Pueblo Depot.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.