Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:11AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 211 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pueblo West, or 11 miles northwest of Pueblo, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Pueblo and Pinon around 220 AM MDT.

Pueblo Airport and Blende around 230 AM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Pueblo Depot.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.