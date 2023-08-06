Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 1:25AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 125 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Penrose, or 24 miles southwest of Colorado

Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Penrose around 130 AM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.