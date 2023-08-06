Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 1:25AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 125 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Penrose, or 24 miles southwest of Colorado
Springs, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Penrose around 130 AM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.