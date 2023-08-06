Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 11:02PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1102 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Yoder to 6 miles southeast of Ellicott.

Movement was southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Yoder, Truckton and Rush.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.