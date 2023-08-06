Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1045 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of Higbee, or 10 miles southeast of North La Junta,
moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero,
northwestern Baca, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent
Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.