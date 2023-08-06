Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 10:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1040 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sweetwater Reservoir, or 22 miles northwest of Lamar, moving east at
45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Neeoshe Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Bristol, Sweetwater
Reservoir and Queens Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

National Weather Service

