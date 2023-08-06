Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 10:13PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1013 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Black Forest to Air Force Academy.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Black Forest, Peyton,

Gleneagle, Schriever Space Force Base, Falcon, Cimarron Hills and

Peterson Space Force Base.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.