Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 10:27PM MDT until August 6 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 1115 PM MDT.

* At 1027 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Black

Forest, or 14 miles northeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northeastern Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Ellicott, Peyton,

Schriever Space Force Base, Falcon and Cimarron Hills.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.