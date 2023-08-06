Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 10:22PM MDT until August 6 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1022 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Swink, or near
La Junta, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Higbee.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.