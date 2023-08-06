Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 10:08PM MDT until August 6 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1100 PM MDT.

* At 1008 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rocky Ford,
or 13 miles west of La Junta, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Higbee.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

National Weather Service

