Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cheraw, or 11 miles north of North La Junta, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Cheraw and Blue Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.