Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 7:56PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 756 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of North La Junta, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Otero
and west central Bent Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.