Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 7:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 742 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Security-Widefield, or 9 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Security-Widefield around 745 PM MDT.

Fountain around 750 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Schriever Space

Force Base and Hanover.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.