Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 11:29PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 1129 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Pinon, or 12 miles north of Pueblo Airport, moving east
at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pueblo Depot.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.