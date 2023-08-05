Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 8:34PM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 833 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles south of

Kim, or 32 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.