Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 8:27PM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 827 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of
Campo, or 18 miles southeast of Springfield, moving southeast at 35
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.