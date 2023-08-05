Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 8:27PM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 827 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of

Campo, or 18 miles southeast of Springfield, moving southeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Baca County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.