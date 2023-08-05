Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 8:16PM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 816 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of
Campo, or 12 miles south of Springfield, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.