Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 8:06PM MDT until August 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 806 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Springfield, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Baca County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.