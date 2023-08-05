Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 7:52PM MDT until August 5 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 752 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest

of Kim, or 32 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Kim.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.