Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 7:36PM MDT until August 5 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of

Kim, or 33 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Kim.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.