Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 7:17PM MDT until August 5 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 717 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles southeast

of Thatcher, or 40 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast at

40 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

west central Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.