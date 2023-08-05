Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 4:55PM MDT until August 5 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 455 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Olney

Springs, or 25 miles northwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Crowley around 500 PM MDT.

Manzanola around 505 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Rocky

Ford, Swink and La Junta.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.